People on the Move
Miller & Company is pleased to announce that Bryan J. Brown has joined the firm as a partner. Bryan brings to our practice some 20 years of broad-based international trade law experience. He has counseled clients and developed compliance programs involving export controls, sanctions, anti-boycott, anti-corruption, customs, foreign-trade zones, and trade remedy laws. Bryan comes to our firm with experience as a judicial law clerk at the U.S. Court of International Trade, as an associate in the international trade group of a large, Washington, D.C. law firm, and as in-house counsel with Caterpillar Inc. Bryan’s thirteen years with Caterpillar primarily involved counseling on international trade law matters. Five of those years were spent living in Moscow, Russia, leading legal operations for the Russian region. He provided counsel on a broad range of matters while there, including a significant amount of anti-corruption and Russian sanctions work.www.bizjournals.com
