Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

People on the Move

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiller & Company is pleased to announce that Bryan J. Brown has joined the firm as a partner. Bryan brings to our practice some 20 years of broad-based international trade law experience. He has counseled clients and developed compliance programs involving export controls, sanctions, anti-boycott, anti-corruption, customs, foreign-trade zones, and trade remedy laws. Bryan comes to our firm with experience as a judicial law clerk at the U.S. Court of International Trade, as an associate in the international trade group of a large, Washington, D.C. law firm, and as in-house counsel with Caterpillar Inc. Bryan’s thirteen years with Caterpillar primarily involved counseling on international trade law matters. Five of those years were spent living in Moscow, Russia, leading legal operations for the Russian region. He provided counsel on a broad range of matters while there, including a significant amount of anti-corruption and Russian sanctions work.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Trade Law#Miller Company#Caterpillar Inc#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Russia
Related
AgriculturePOLITICO

Corporate America impatient over Biden China trade review

With help from Steven Overly, Tatyana Monnay and Sarah Anne Aarup. Editor’s Note: Weekly Trade is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Trade policy newsletter, Morning Trade. POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
U.S. PoliticsThe Fiscal Times

Pelosi in a Pickle

President Biden told the nation Monday that he stands squarely behind his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan even after the Taliban retook control of Kabul and the Afghan government quickly collapsed. “American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war...
BusinessPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
WorldWashington Examiner

After Afghanistan disaster, Taiwan must go nuclear

The images of Afghans chasing an American C-130 plane at the Kabul airport and some plummeting to their deaths will sear the memory of a generation. President Joe Biden chose defeat. He and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan signaled that the White House could turn its back on major non-NATO allies almost overnight. But they did more than that. When enemies moved to attack our allies, these officials preferred to blame the victims rather than reconsider the wisdom of their own policy choices. All U.S. allies should be aware: America does not have their back.
Agriculturehngn.com

$835 Monthly Food Stamp: Biden to Announce the Biggest Aid

Food stamp payments for millions of Americans will be permanently increased by a record amount later this year. Biden Administration to Announce the Increase of Food Stamp. In a recently published article in Yahoo News, the Biden administration intends to announce the largest long-term boost in food stamp benefits in the program's history, providing Americans more money to spend on groceries but costing the government billions of dollars.
Posted by
Editor at Global Perspectives

Somaliland slaps Beijing back, giving Taiwan a red carpet!

Taiwan Embassy at Hargeisa, SomalilandTaiwan Foreign Affairs. After months of pressure, the Somaliland government cut out Beijing and invited Taiwan to open an embassy in the capital, Hargeisa. A move that, no doubt, will upset China's Belt-and-Road initiative grand plan. The National Interest reported that "Taiwan now has a scholarship program for Somaliland students to study in Taipei and Taiwanese aid is flowing into the country to assist with energy, agriculture, and human-capital projects.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Four Demands Makes A Strong Case

Stimulus Checks for the fourth round are being demanded for a long time. The third round of checks was dispatched by the IRS recently. The government did not look particularly interested in assuring any further payments. This made the general public feel insecure. They demanded more checks. The provision of the Stimulus Checks has funded some families. However, many other households were still coping with the ill effects of the pandemic. These families are struggling to meet the basic expenses. Petitions have been signed in huge numbers. Let us discuss below the key factors that have led to the rising demands for the fourth round of payment.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Attorney General Merrick Garland, don't prosecute Donald Trump

(CNN) — Did Donald Trump commit federal crimes in his final, desperate attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election?. The latest revelations about Trump's final days in office demonstrate that his behavior was, at a minimum, outrageous. He pressured his acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, to open an investigation of purported fraud in the vote count in Georgia, even though there was no evidence of such wrongdoing. In one call, Trump apparently directed Rosen to "just say the election was corrupt, [and] leave the rest to me."
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan puts China firmly on leadership hook

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The fall of the U.S.-backed government in Kabul is an historic moment in Beijing. President Xi Jinping has long argued that Asian security should be managed by Asians. Now the pressure is on to show that China can help stabilise Afghanistan economically while protecting Chinese investments nearby. He has his work cut out.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Biden agenda is based on one big myth

At the heart of President Biden ’s plan to create the biggest welfare state in American history is the idea that many families are struggling financially. The way the story goes, everything from a minimum wage hike to a much larger child tax credit to free child care and community college will help the tens of millions of families who are falling behind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy