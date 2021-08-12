Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

Free Cooling Kits Distributed Curbside at Broadmoor Senior Center This Saturday, August 14

 5 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – This Saturday, August 14, residents are invited to pick up their free COOLING KIT with a personal cooling misting fan, along with a fun, at-home family activity and a snow cone as part of Reliant Energy’s “Beat the Heat” Program. The kits will be available through curbside pick-up at Broadmoor Senior Center, 1651 Tarlton Street, from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Reliant has partnered with the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department for the past 12 years to provide a safe way for Corpus Christi residents to stay cool during the hottest days of summer with its “Beat the Heat” Program.

Each week until September 18, Reliant and the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department will provide a different personal mini cooling product, a fun at-home activity, and a cool snack to residents.

The curbside distribution schedule will be offered on Saturdays through September 18, 2021, from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M. at the designated locations. This week’s at-home activity varies by age group to include play packs, coloring books, word finds, painting kits, games, puzzles, woodshop kits, or bolt building kits. A limited quantity of 200 kits will be given out, one kit per person, and residents must be present to receive items.

Remaining Curbside Distribution Schedule

Saturdays from 11 A.M.–12 P.M., while supplies last

August 14 Broadmoor Senior Center, 1651 Tarlton Street

August 28 Lindale Senior Center, 3135 Swantner Drive

September 18 Oveal Williams Senior Center, 1414 Martin Luther King Drive

We also invite everyone to participate in virtual activities for play and fitness to be offered on the Parks & Recreation Facebook page. These are free and open to everyone.

For more information about the “Beat the Heat” program, call (361) 826-3460 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com (click “Senior Services”).

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is dedicated to providing quality, affordable enrichment programs for all ages and interests. For more information about the wide variety of programs and services offered by the department, visit www.ccparkandrec.com. We invite everyone to Live. Learn. Play!

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

