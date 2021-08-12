Stefan, Gregory John Jr. - (1) Count of Deceptive Business Practices (F3) and 1 additional charge

On June 3, 2021 at approximately 3:48pm NHPD were contacted by a victim regarding a fraud complaint. The victim stated that she had ordered a customized, granite headstone in September of 2020. She was told that the headstone would be delivered sometime in the spring of 2021. The financial transaction was made between the victim and the male who was selling the headstone. The amount was $4,894. The male was identified as Gregory Stefan Jr (age 51 of Conshohocken).