8/12/21: One Detroit – Legacy of the ‘Wailing Wall’ / Future of EVs / Detroit Opportunity Gap / Concert of Colors 2021
A simple cinder block wall, built 80 years ago in Detroit. It’s been called the Wailing Wall, the Eight Mile Wall and the Birwood Wall because it went up along Birwood Street–a lasting symbol of racism during the war years when Detroit became America’s Arsenal of Democracy. One Detroit’s partner BridgeDetroit along with NBC News did some extensive new reporting on the legacy of the wall, talking to people that lived in that neighborhood.www.onedetroitpbs.org
