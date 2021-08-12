2021 FUTURE GAMES SPOTLIGHT: Marcus Romero

Kansas men’s basketball interim assistant coach, Jeremy Case, has been named to the position permanently. “Jeremy came back to KU before the 2016-17 season and I’ve had a chance, along with our entire staff, to watch him up close and watch his growth not only as a person but also as a coach,” Self told Kansas Athletics. “I’m very excited about his abilities to not only coach on the floor, but also to be a tremendous recruiter. He has done a terrific job since we put him into the interim position back in April and I anticipate him being a star within our profession."