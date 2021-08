Right, we're off for a bit. to swot up on and we'll be back very shortly for the men's Hundred match between these two sides. Match Hero Sophia Dunkley speaking to Sky Sports: "I did feel a bit of pressure when I came in and we'd lost those early wickets, but it was a good pitch once you got in. Maia Bouchier came in and did really well, she took a lot of pressure off me.