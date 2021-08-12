Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Polk sheriff: Murder suspect, wife illegally towed vehicles belonging to 'poor, hardworking' residents

By FOX 13 news staff
foxla.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMULBERRY, Fla. - The owners of a Mulberry towing company – a husband and wife – are facing charges after illegally towing vehicles from a mobile home park, according to Polk County detectives. One of those owners was previously charged with murder. Polk County investigators said Michael and Elissa Denn...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Towing#Vehicles#Polk#Mulberry#Mulberry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Auburn, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Auburn Suspect Runs Over Resident Who Interrupted Burglary

AUBURN (CBS13) — An interrupted burglary at a residence in Auburn turned into an attempted murder case, authorities say. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the afternoon of Aug. 2, a man had returned to his Timberline Villas home and found the front door was open. His stuff was sprawled about – and a strange car was also parked in the driveway. Deputies say the resident went up to confront that person in the driveway, but that’s when the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to stab him. While the resident was able to dodge the attack, deputies say the suspect then drove at him – running him over. The resident suffered significant injuries, deputies say, but he is expected to survive. A different witness later helped deputies track down the suspect. He was soon pulled over along Bell Road and arrested. Deputies say the suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Mount Shasta resident Christopher Blair. He has been booked into jail and is facing charges of attempted murder and burglary.
Burlington, NCcaswellmessenger.com

Murder suspect arrested

On Saturday, July 31, 2021 the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office served Two Gibsonville Police Department Felony Warrants For Arrest on a 25 year old Burlington, NC resident named Heaven Leigh Harlan. She was charged with (1) count of FELONY FIRST DEGREE MURDER and (1) count of FELONY CHILD ABUSE. She...
Clearwater, FLfox13news.com

Clearwater murder suspect tried to drown deputy, sheriff's office says

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says they were searching for 34-year-old Joshua Henderson of Clearwater in connection with the shooting death of his girlfriend when they found him hiding in a retention pond. When they tried to arrest him, the sheriff's office says, Henderson pulled a deputy...
Hinesville, GAwtoc.com

Suspect wanted for murder in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Hinesville police are asking for the public’s help to find a murder suspect. Investigators say 18-year-old Naiseam Ward, of Savannah, is wanted in connection to the death of Malik Golden on July 31 at the Harbor Rain Apartments in Hinesville. Two other suspects connected to the...
Hood County, TXHood County News

Sheriff: Suspect charged with felony assault

A 28-year-old Hood County man was arrested early Wednesday morning at a residence in the Canyon Creek subdivision by Sheriff’s Office deputies and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which ranks as a second-degree felony, Lt. Johnny Rose said in an email. “Deputies discovered Kevin Michael Kutchka allegedly...
Coats, NCjocoreport.com

Attempted Murder Suspect Surrenders

COATS – A 19 year-old suspect has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and breaking and entering to terrorize among other offenses. Avante McKoy of Holly Springs is accused of breaking into a home on Oakdale Street in Coats around 8:30pm on August 2nd. Harnett County deputies responded...
Knox County, INwevv.com

Knox County Residents Warned of Suspected Vehicle Thief

The Knox County Sheriff's Office says it has identified a suspect in a string of vehicle thefts in the northern part of Knox County, Indiana. According to the sheriff's office, the thief has been identified as 34-year-old Michael Shelton, who is pictured here. Suspected vehicle thief Michael Shelton via Knox...
Finlayson, MNmlstargazette.com

Sheriff reports murder in Finlayson

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been charged with murder in connection with another man’s death in Finlayson. On July 25, officers of the Pine County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11935 Pine Lake Road in Finlayson on a report of a deceased person. At this...
Alamance County, NCMy Fox 8

Deputies rammed stolen vehicle to prevent suspects from fleeing, seized methamphetamine, says Alamance County sheriff

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A sheriff’s deputy had to ram a vehicle, which was reported stolen, to keep two suspects from fleeing and hitting pedestrians in the area. The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and Orange County sheriff’s Strike Team received a call Friday around 8:30 p.m. about a possible stolen car at the Lofts Apartment in Mebane.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Police link vehicle at suspected ‘chop shop’ to attempted murder

An SUV found by Las Vegas police at a suspected “chop shop” has been linked to a hit-and-run crash in which a man was deliberately run over in July, authorities said. Court and police records show that Cody Wardlaw, 29, of Las Vegas has since been charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon in the July 7 crash near Vegas Valley Drive and South Lamb Boulevard.
Madison, WInbc15.com

MPD: Vehicle, other belongings stolen in west side burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Dept. responded to a burglary that occurred the night before on Madison’s west side Monday afternoon. At around noon, MPD was dispatched to the 8400 Block of Isaac Dr. after a victim reported their car and other missing items were stolen from their home.
Jasper, TXkjas.com

Vehicle theft suspect charged

A man accused of stealing a pickup truck on Sunday and then leading law enforcement officers in a brief pursuit on Monday has now been charged. Albert Adams, III, age 42, a Jasper resident, is currently in the Jasper County Jail where he’s charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. His bond has been set at $5,500.00.

Comments / 0

Community Policy