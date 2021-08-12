Thon Maker Denies Rumor About Jason Kidd Punishing Milwaukee Bucks Players Because He Had An Android: "I Know People Make Stuff Up For Clicks Now But This One Is Hilarious And Wrong "

Jason Kidd was recently named the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. This will be Kidd's first head coaching job since his stint with the Milwaukee Bucks came to an end. Kidd then became an assistant head coach with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he helped coach the team to win an NBA championship. Kidd is returning to the franchise where he won the only NBA championship of his playing career. His main job will be helping to create a solid team around Luka Doncic as they look to build a championship-contending team around him.