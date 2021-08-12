Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Thon Maker Denies Rumor About Jason Kidd Punishing Milwaukee Bucks Players Because He Had An Android: "I Know People Make Stuff Up For Clicks Now But This One Is Hilarious And Wrong "

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Kidd was recently named the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. This will be Kidd's first head coaching job since his stint with the Milwaukee Bucks came to an end. Kidd then became an assistant head coach with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he helped coach the team to win an NBA championship. Kidd is returning to the franchise where he won the only NBA championship of his playing career. His main job will be helping to create a solid team around Luka Doncic as they look to build a championship-contending team around him.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Thon Maker
Person
Jason Kidd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#The Dallas Mavericks#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Los Angeles Lakers#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Look: Story About Jason Kidd In New Book Is Going Viral

Some alarming passages from Mirin Fader’s new book, Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an MVP, have many once again questioning the character (and coaching ability) of Basketball Hall of Famer Jason Kidd. That Kidd had a turbulent tenure as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks is not news. Kidd coached...
NBA247Sports

Jason Kidd catching heat for Giannis book excerpt

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd is taking heat online for an excerpt from Mirin Fader’s recently released book Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP. Kidd — the coach of the Milwaukee Bucks at the time Giannis Antetokounmpo was starting his emergence as a star — blistered his team after a loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 23, 2014, according to the book.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Nuggets trade lands Jimmy Butler in Denver

There are plenty of teams that have had disappointing seasons over the years but this trade includes two in particular. Both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets have been unable to get to that NBA championship level and for different reasons. If both sides want to shake things up, this is a trade that could accomplish that goal.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Celtics trade sends Marcus Smart to Dallas

Marcus Smart has long been considered a marquee player on the Boston Celtics and he’s constantly been mentioned in NBA trade rumors. Those rumors aren’t subsiding this offseason as Boston enters a new regime with Brad Stevens in the front office and Ime Udoka as head coach. One team that...
NBACBS Sports

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green pushing Warriors management to trade for veterans, per report

NBA superstars often involve themselves in their organization's offseason dealings, and the Golden State Warriors are no exception. Their star players famously recruited Kevin Durant to join the team in 2016, but that move was relatively easy for the Warriors to make. They only needed to clear the cap space to sign him, and the 2016 cap spike made that substantially easier. Five years later, the circumstances are substantially different.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Packages to Land Golden State Warriors a New Star

After five straight seasons in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 as they persevered through injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Thompson was gone for the entirety of both campaigns, while Curry played just five games in 2019-20. With...
NBAYardbarker

Report: Lakers considering signing two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers have already assembled quite the squad of free-agent mercenaries this offseason, including former superstars Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard. We can now add another one-time MVP candidate to their radar as well. NBA writer Marc Stein reported Wednesday that the Lakers have weighed using one of...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Trade

Los Angeles Lakers legend and former team president Magic Johnson may be on vacation, but he’s still paying attention to what his old team is doing. On Thursday, the Lakers executed a major trade, acquiring Russell Westbrook and two future second-round picks from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 overall pick in tonight’s first round.

Comments / 0

Community Policy