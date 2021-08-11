Cancel
‘The White Lotus’ to branch out as anthology series

By Matthew Gilbert
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of things about “The White Lotus,” the HBO series from Mike White. It’s a satirical drama about the rich Americans at a high-end Hawaiian resort, as well as the socioeconomic gap between them and those paid to pamper them no matter how obnoxious they are. The cast is all aces, upstairs and downstairs, notably Jake Lacy (usually the good boy next door) as a spoiled bro and Jennifer Coolidge as a self-loathing woman grieving her mother. Also not shabby: Connie Britton as a powerful CEO and Murray Bartlett as the passive-aggressive hotel manager.

