Draft Challenge is returning to Magic: The Gathering Arena this month, showcasing the Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms set. Competitive Draft hits its peak on MTG Arena via the AFR Draft Challenge, scheduled to take place from Aug. 7 to 10. There’s an entry fee of 3,000 gems or 20,000 gold and the format is Traditional Draft best-of-three. Players are only allowed two losses and can earn up to six wins. Rewards are available for competitors who earn one to six wins.