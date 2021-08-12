Chicken Salad Chick Experiences Rapid Growth In First Half Of Year With 17 New Locations And 14 Signed Franchise Agreements
The Award-winning Chicken Salad Restaurant Concept Also Reported A 50% Increase In Sales Year-over-year As The Brand Opens Its 200th Store. August 12, 2021 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA - Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today a successful first half of 2021, opening 17 new locations, including market debuts in South Florida; Roanoke, Virginia; and Indianapolis, Indiana. Chicken Salad Chick also welcomed four new franchise owners to the Chick network and gained a generous lead on the brand’s projected 40 openings for 2021. Additionally, the brand signed 14 franchise agreements for target markets such as Florida, Texas, Virginia, and Indiana. Overall, in the first half of 2021, Chicken Salad Chick’s total system sales are up +50% year-over-year.www.franchising.com
Comments / 0