Retail Sales Associate FT & PT (Starting at $16.00) + $300 Sign on Bonus!

buckrail.com
 5 days ago

You will serve on a team whose job is to help REI, the nation’s largest consumer co-op, engage with all of its audiences. You will contribute to the success of REI by processing purchase transactions, selling memberships and other REI products and services to customers, supporting our 100% satisfaction guarantee by processing customer returns, and completing other unique customer service functions. You will maintain a working knowledge of REI products and services and use this knowledge to sell products, services, and memberships to our customers. You help to maintain the store visual standards and assist in keeping the floor stocked with merchandise. REI employees pride themselves on living the REI values: balance, authenticity, quality, service, respect, and integrity. Sound interesting? Keep reading to learn more about this position and life at REI.

Economy buckrail.com

Licensed Sales Executive - W2, Base Salary, Uncapped Commission Structure, Benefits!

We started with just one home and an idea: to bring homeowners and renters together with smart technology and caring local teams. Today, we’re the largest full-service vacation rental company in North America thanks to the people who give us their best every day. You’ll fit right in here if you’re curious, entrepreneurial, and thrive in a rapid-growth environment.
Fort Scott, KS fortscott.biz

Sales Tax Holiday This Weekend At Several Ft. Scott Retailers

The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce an opportunity for shoppers to save money August 6th through the 8th. Select retailers will be offering a Sales Tax Holiday by volunteering to pay the sales tax for shoppers. Enjoy a 9.4% discount this weekend at these participating merchants: Angie Dawn’s Boutique, Bids & Dibs, Hedgehog.INK, J & W Sports, Ruddick’s Furniture & Flooring (up to $500 of sales/$50 of Sales Tax) Shirt Shack, Sunshine Boutique, and Treasure Hunt Flea Market. These stores offer a variety of merchandise including apparel, home furnishings and décor – both new and repurposed, school supplies and much more. There is no need to cross the border during this No Sales Tax Holiday Weekend. Save money, shop local, shop Fort Scott.
Retail CNN

Delta warning sign: Retail sales dipped more than expected in July

New York CNN Business — Americans shopped less than expected last month as the Delta variant swept across the country, fueling concerns that the pandemic might once again weigh on consumer spending and the economic recovery. Sales declined by 1.1% in July adjusted for seasonal swings, the Census Bureau showed...
Software dallassun.com

HungerRush Launches HungerRush 360 Cloud Point-of-Sale (POS) System

New HungerRush 360 lets restaurants delight guests, drive loyalty, and enhance efficiency to grow digital and in-store sales. HOUSTON, TX and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / HungerRush™, a leading cloud-based software provider for the restaurant industry, announced today the launch of HungerRush 360, a fully integrated cloud point-of-sale (POS) system that provides a 360-degree view of the entire restaurant experience, including restaurant management, digital ordering, customer engagement, delivery, and payment processing.
Business rubbernews.com

Latexco promotes Bohaczyk to sales staff

LAVONIA, Ga.—Customer relationships matter, and Briana Bohaczyk's ability to form and strengthen them has earned her a place on Latexco's sales team. Bohaczyk, who began with the latex and polyurethane foam producer in 2020 as a customer service manager, was promoted to sales associate and will be responsible for accounts in the Southeast U.S.
Markets modernreaders.com

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$49.00

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$44.67.
Stocks modernreaders.com

Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$41.00

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.75.
Business albuquerqueexpress.com

Wikisoft Corp. (OTCQB:WSFT) Announces Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

SAN FRANSISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (the 'Company,' 'we,' and 'our') (OTCQB:WSFT) today announced that its common stock has commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the 'OTCQB') with the market open on August 17th, 2021, under the symbol 'WSFT'. The Company's Chief Executive...
Markets houstonmirror.com

Bedroom Furnishings Market Is Booming Worldwide | ATG Stores, Steelcase, Williams-Sonoma, 9to5 Seating, Amazon

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Bedroom Furnishings Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Bedroom Furnishings market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Stocks modernreaders.com

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

SPB has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cormark set a C$15.71 target price on Superior Plus in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.95.
Markets modernreaders.com

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $85.00 at Benchmark

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.43.
Markets StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BTIG Starts Sharecare inc. (SHCR) at Buy, $15 PT

BTIG analyst David Larsen initiates coverage on Sharecare inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) with a Buy rating and a price target of $15.00. The analyst commented, "We are initiating coverage of Sharecare, Inc. (SHCR) with a Buy rating. Sharecare is the industry's solution to "digital health overload." The company brings to its clients an effective way to manage health and wellness of employees and members, deliver medical-record and value-based-care solutions to providers, and enhance the efficacy of focused communications, and sales efforts, from bio-pharma to members and patients. The company operates 3 divisions including (1) Enterprise, (2) Provider and (3) Consumer. Within Enterprise, the company services 8.8M lives, 9+ large plans, 27 direct-large employers, and 10 public sector clients. We like how SHCR integrates a wide array of solutions into a single platform that helps benefits managers create a portfolio of digital-health solutionsfor membersthat can drive health and wellness, as well as more effective episodic care. As the market 'overloads' on digital-health apps, SHCR brings a "one-stop-shop" to customers that want "menu access" to one of the most comprehensive suite of solutions available in the market. Products and services include health and benefits navigation, digital therapeutics, chronic condition programs, measurable outcomes and rewards, and more. We estimate that with just ~3 clients, SHCR has access to ~80M+ additional lives that can roll onto the platform, which is up from ~9-10M currently. SHCR has several key clients with good traction, including Anthem (ANTM, NR), Centene (CNC, NR), Humana (HUM, NR), and Walmart (WMT, NR). We like how 'Enterprise' is ~60% of revenue, recurring, PMPM based, and growing. The 'Provider' division generates ~25% oftotalrevenue, and servicesmainly hospitalsystems and plans. Solutions within Provider include medical record retrieval, value-based-care, payment integrity, remote patient monitoring, and patient engagement. We like how COVID will likely turn into a tailwind for the Provider segment, the medical record retrieval business seems stable, and SHCR brings a comprehensive solution to providers that enables them to win in risk-bearing deals. Within the Consumer division, SHCR works with Life Sciences to implement 'campaigns' that introduce members and patients to pharmaceutical products that can treat certain conditions. These campaigns are focused and specific. We like how SHCR serves multiple key sectors of the healthcare industry, the revenue stream is mainly recurring or highly visible, the management team has delivered positive adjusted EBITDA, and we expectthe firm's earningsmarginsto expand through 2023E. While many health-tech companies can promise high-revenue growth rates, SHCR also delivers earnings. We initiate on SHCR with a Buy rating and PT of $15."
Stocks modernreaders.com

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$42.00

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLC. CIBC upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.06.
Markets modernreaders.com

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. voxeljet stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,215. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.63. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $40.00.
Retail foodlogistics.com

Why CPG Marketers Need to Prepare for Hybrid and Omnichannel Future

After 18 months of lockdowns and restrictions, it’s no surprise that in-store shopping is on the rise. As a result, retail-focused brands are starting to look at moving their marketing budgets back to more traditional areas of spend like in-store activity. That said, while the future is looking hopeful for brick-and-mortar retailers in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector, this by no means implies that shoppers want the same retail experience that they had pre-COVID-19.
Markets thedallasnews.net

Digital Payment Market Is Going To Boom | American Express, MasterCard, Mobikwik

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Global Digital Payment Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Digital Payment Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as Adyen, DNB, TransferWise, Payline, Yes Pay, Paypal, Lime, PayNow, American Express, MasterCard, Mobikwik, Reliance Money, Visa, Freecharge, Buddy, Stripe, Alphabet, Authorize.net, Payzapp, Oxigen & Pocket etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Digital Payment for the foreseeable future.
Retail modernreaders.com

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $170.00 at Stephens

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

