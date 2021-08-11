Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX EVA suit

NASASpaceFlight.com
 6 days ago

Watch SpaceX develop and finalize the EVA suits for free by the end of 2023. But then Congress would zero the NASA budget for processing the certification paperwork before 2026, saying delay is a "matter of safety" and that they need two suit providers before Artemis can go. In that...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eva#Lunar Lander#Spacex Eva#Congress#Rfi#Rfp#Apollo#Oig#Xevas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseVoice of America

NASA’s Mars Helicopter Completes 12 Flights

The U.S. space agency NASA reports the Ingenuity helicopter, the tiny aircraft that landed on Mars with the agency’s Perseverance rover earlier this year, has completed its 12th flight over the red planet. On its Twitter account late Monday, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which oversees the Perseverance mission, reported...
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

NASA Announces Date for SpaceX’s 23rd Cargo Resupply Mission

NASA commercial cargo provider SpaceX is targeting Saturday, Aug. 28, to launch its 23rd commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Dragon spacecraft is scheduled for liftoff at 3:37 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Aerospace & Defenseteslarati.com

SpaceX receives first major Starship Moon lander funding from NASA

SpaceX has received its first major funding from NASA for the development of a crewed Starship Moon lander meant to return humans to the surface of Earth’s nearest neighbor as early as 2024. Ordinarily, funding disbursement is just a routine, mundane part of government contracting. However, soon after NASA revealed...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

23rd SpaceX Commercial Resupply Mission to Launch Bone, Plant, and Materials Studies to International Space Station

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (NASA PR) — NASA commercial cargo provider SpaceX is targeting Saturday, Aug. 28, to launch its 23rd commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Dragon spacecraft is scheduled for liftoff at 3:37 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Pasadena, CAPosted by
Audacy

NASA forecasts an Empire State-sized asteroid could hit Earth

Scientists at NASA have adjusted their forecast of an Empire State Building-sized asteroid it predicts could potentially smash into the planet. The chances of the large rock hitting the Earth have increased. In a press conference Wednesday, NASA said there was a 1-in-1,750 chance the asteroid, Bennu, could smash into the Earth between now and 2300. It’s a higher chance than previously predicted at 1 in 2,700 chances.
Aerospace & Defensetheaviationgeekclub.com

“NASA 831 do not light your afterburners!” The story of the SR-71B Blackbird that had an almost catastrophic fuel leak on a mission to perform a flyby at EAA Oshkosh

Upon their safe return to Dryden and exiting the SR-71B Blackbird, Meyer and Schneider donned a pair of Wisconsin “cheeseheads” they had carried with them from Milwaukee, much to the delight of all present. During the 1990s two SR-71 Blackbird aircraft were used by NASA as testbeds for high-speed and...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

SpaceX's 1st private astronaut mission, Inspiration4, is just one month from launching into history

In just one month, SpaceX will make history with Inspiration4 — the world's first all-civilian spaceflight — the mission's crew couldn't be more excited. On Sept.15, four people will become astronauts when they strap into a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and blast off of planet Earth. The crew, led by Jared Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur from New Jersey (who bankrolled the flight), will make history on their Inspiration4 flight, which will be the first crewed spaceflight to travel around Earth without professional astronauts on board. And, since the crew was selected earlier this year, they have been hard at work training for this moment that is just weeks away.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Solar Orbiter spacecraft sends postcard from Venus in flyby video

The sun-exploring spacecraft Solar Orbiter has captured this video of a glowing crescent of Venus as it flew past the planet during an orbit adjustment maneuver on Aug 9. The video was taken by Solar Orbiter's Heliospheric Imager, or SoloHI, as the joint European Space Agency (ESA)/NASA satellite zipped by the hot and cloudy planet at a distance of 4,967 miles (7,995 kilometers).
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

NASA scientists play in 16 tons of simulated lunar regolith

One of the significant challenges of missions to the moon is dealing with the fine and powdery lunar regolith on the moon’s surface. NASA found during the Apollo era that the lunar regolith stuck to everything, and it was very difficult to remove. In preparation for putting humans back on the moon’s surface in the future, NASA is conducting research looking for various methods to deal with the lunar regolith.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Arianespace’s 19th Vega Mission to Orbit Airbus Defence and Space’s Pléiades Neo 4 Earth Observation Satellite, 4 Scientific Auxiliary Spacecraft

Arianespace’s upcoming Vega launch, scheduled for August 16, 2021, will orbit Pléiades Neo 4, the second very high-resolution satellite part of the new Airbus Defence and Space’s Earth Observation constellation. Vega Flight 19 (VV19) will also deploy four scientific spacecraft: three to the benefit of the European Space Agency (ESA)...
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

After a dozen flights, NASA’s chopper has yet to come a cropper

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter, which has a fuselage about the size of a small toaster, has successfully flown above the planet for the 12th time. Nearly half a year after the Perseverance rover landed on Mars, the Ingenuity helicopter is still going strong on the surface of the planet. The small flyer has done so well that it has been separated from Perseverance for some time as it scouts ahead on the red planet.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

NASA HLS (Human Landing System) Lunar Landers

But I don't think that Blue will ever use Starship, regardless of whether it makes sense or not. The most likely scenario is that Blue proposes a 4 person lander that ressembles the one that they proposed before which was only partly reusable. I think that NASA is OK with only the ascent stage being reusable. It wasn't clear that the transfer element would have been reusable.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Starship Artemis Contract (Lunar Starship)

In the GAO decision here is the description of the technical rating for SpaceX:. "First, with respect to SpaceX, the SSA concurred with the evaluators’ technical approach rating of acceptable. The SSA then discussed the most significant positive attributes, and potential risks with SpaceX’s technical approach." "In sum, the SSA...

Comments / 0

Community Policy