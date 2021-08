Tyler, The Creator recently opened up about his 2019 battle with DJ Khaled for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart and the "Lumberjack" rapper didn't hold any punches. Tyler sat down on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning show on Friday (Aug. 6) where he chopped it up with co-host Peter Rosenberg. During the 90-minute conversation, the incident where Khaled appeared to slight Tyler when Igor beat out Father of Asahd for No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2019 came up. “Bro that Khaled thing was like, it was fun, it was just watching a man die inside,” Tyler said around the 51-minute mark of the interview. “The weirdo was winning, I was moonwalking in a wig. This nigga had everyone on his album. Everyone."