Delta variant update, 'Our Land' and 'Growing Forward' on NMiF this week
This week on New Mexico in Focus, The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is putting new pressure on hospitals across New Mexico. We’ll get an update on those impacts and harsh realities from hospital administrators who are now calling this a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” The Line opinion panel will also discuss the ongoing debate about how schools and businesses should respond to the most recent surge in cases.news.unm.edu
