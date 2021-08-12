Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Delta variant update, 'Our Land' and 'Growing Forward' on NMiF this week

unm.edu
 5 days ago

This week on New Mexico in Focus, The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is putting new pressure on hospitals across New Mexico. We’ll get an update on those impacts and harsh realities from hospital administrators who are now calling this a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” The Line opinion panel will also discuss the ongoing debate about how schools and businesses should respond to the most recent surge in cases.

news.unm.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Albuquerque, NM
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Trujillo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Albuquerque Journal#Supreme Court#Focus#Knme#Growing Forward#Unm Law School Host#The Nm Pbs Public Affairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Abbot tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough infection

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced. The governor's office said it got the positive result after Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, underwent his routine daily testing. He is currently asymptomatic, but is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which is the same regimen former President Trump was given when he tested positive COVID-19 in October.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Texas requests five mortuary trailers during Covid-19 surge

(CNN) — Five mortuary trailers have been requested by the health services department in Texas, which is seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases and, along with Florida, leads the nation in pediatric hospitalizations. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) submitted a request for the trailers following a review...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Analysis: Defiant Biden is face of chaotic Afghan evacuation

Four presidents share responsibility for the missteps in Afghanistan that accumulated over two decades. But only President Joe Biden will be the face of the war’s chaotic, violent conclusion. The president fought that reality Monday as he spread blame for the Taliban’s swift and complete recapture of Afghanistan. He pointed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy