Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Trailer Watch: “The Deadliest Disease in America” Highlights Racism in Healthcare

By Women and Hollywood
womenandhollywood.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“By a show of hands, who really believes that racism exists in healthcare?” Crystal R. Emery asks in a new trailer for “The Deadliest Disease in America.” Directed and produced by Emery, the doc explores the history of racism in American healthcare, dating back to the medical experimentation that enslaved people were subject to.

womenandhollywood.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Healthcare System#Disease#Racism#The White House#Black Brown#Indigenous#African American#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Related
NFLwashingtoninformer.com

Is America Ready to Address Racism in Health Outcomes?

A great bit of my work as a historian examines America’s fascination with developing its national character: its mottos, beliefs, fortitude, and body politic. The latter depended heavily on the construction of fitness and public hygiene but had to consider those on the periphery of citizenship: African Americans, immigrants. In short: the nation grappled with the might of Whiteness and the White man’s burden of managing those outside of that construct. Discrimination grew as a natural character flaw within the development of this great nation.
ReligionSouth Whidbey Herald

Letter: Racism in America can be overcome

My copy of the Bible is 1,874 pages. Now, imagine if I had only ever read nine pages, which is less than 0.5 percent of it, yet proceeded to write a best-selling book that purports to explain the aims of Christianity and the meaning of the Bible itself. Suppose this...
SocietyPosted by
Vail Daily

Van Ens: Is racism a stain or a scar marring America?

Americans are severely split on the extent of racism’s influence on our society. Some citizens compare past racial flaws with stains, which have been cleansed by correcting past racial inequities. Their rosy-tinted version of U.S. history features the segregated 1950s replaced by 1960s civil rights legislation. What follows are social reforms that guarantee equality of opportunity for all Americans.
ReligionSeacoast Online

Azzi: Insist on the right to criticize America

In 1964, Malcolm X, having rejected the Nation of Islam and embraced Sunni Islam, wrote a letter from Saudi Arabia, where he was performing the Fifth Pillar of Islam - the Haj - the annual pilgrimage to Mecca:. "There were tens of thousands of pilgrims, from all over the world....
PoliticsLincoln Journal Star

Letter: America is the greatest nation

I’m writing in regards to a July 16 letter -- “Pillen doesn't understand nation.” It was alleged that it is a “silly” thing to believe America is the greatest country in the world. This assertion was based on a few hand-selected rankings from nonprofit and governmental organizations. America’s greatness is...
TravelCBS 58

CDC adds 16 destinations to 'very high' Covid-19 travel risk list

(CNN) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 16 destinations to its "very high" Covid-19 risk level on Monday, including Greece, Ireland and the US Virgin Islands. According to the CDC, a risk designation of "Level 4: Covid-19 Very High" means people should avoid travel to these...
AnimalsBBC

'People have never seen anything like this before'

A sound engineer who decided to set up a live stream camera in a bird box has said he finds it "bizarre" it has had more than 41 million views online. John Chadwick, from Loughborough in Leicestershire, bought the bird box during lockdown and set up the camera in March before a family of blue tits moved in.
ReligionForward

Guess which faith group is most likely to be vaccinated?

As public health experts fret over a stalling COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the U.S., a new survey suggests they don’t have to worry about American Jews. Jews have the lowest levels of vaccine “hesitancy” of any religious group in the country, according to a report released Tuesday by the Public Religion Research Institute, with 85% vaccinated or planning to get the shot — compared to 71% of all Americans.
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Celebrity preacher faces backlash after photos purporting to show luxury lifestyle appear online

The Bible says it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of Heaven, but one celebrity pastor does not seem terribly concerned with the warning. Joel Osteen, one of the wealthiest and most popular preachers in the US, has come under fire after evidence of his luxurious lifestyle was made public on social media. Mr Osteen, who leads the Lakewood Church in Houston - one of the enormous congregations that are dubbed "megachurches" - was criticised after it was revealed the pastor owns...
Visual ArtPosted by
Upworthy

25 pictures that show what white privilege looks like

Trigger warning: This article contains images and themes of race-motivated violence that may be distressing to some readers. The past year, 2020, saw protests break out in all 50 states in America over the police killing George Floyd. Protests raged on and highlighted the systemic racism that still plagues America. The pandemic then took hold all over America and within no time saw protests from the white community about not being able to get haircuts, refusing to wear masks, and refusing to get vaccinated. The protests highlighted more than anything what white privilege looks like. While the Black community was fighting to just exist, many white people were refusing to listen to scientists and doctors that would help contain the virus. More than a year on, it's become evident that vaccines work, to the point that 97% of the people getting hospitalized after contracting the virus are unvaccinated people. Many conservatives and right-wing media have quite often justified their right to protest the CDC guidelines by citing the Black Lives Matter protests and it reveals white privilege more than anything.
RelationshipsMinneapolis Star Tribune

What my granddaughter taught this white grandmother about race

I had never really given much thought to the issue of race until my then 4-year-old biracial granddaughter stated to her mother, my daughter, "I wish I were white like you." When my daughter retold this conversation, I felt a tangle of questions catch in my throat. What would make a 4-year-old child want for such a thing? What had she learned or experienced in her short time on earth to make her wish for whiteness?
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Workmen found $100m-worth of sapphire gems in a man’s backyard well

A jackpot was discovered by workers excavating a well in the garden of a Sri Lankan gem seller – a bundle of 2.5 million sapphire stones weighing over 1,000 pounds. The amazing find took place in Ratnapura, Sri Lanka’s “city of gems,” in the country’s south. The “Serendipity Sapphire” cluster is massive, measuring 39 inches long and 28 inches wide.
MilitaryFOXBusiness

Two-star general warns US military: 'China is on the march'

Retired two-star Marine Corps Gen. Arnold Punaro argued that China’s growing military and America’s shrinking forces puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." COCA-COLA, VISA REPS REFUSE TO CONDEMN CHINA'S TREATMENT OF UYGHUR PEOPLE, COTTON CALLS IT 'PATHETIC'. ARNOLD PUNARO: China is on the march....
POTUSNewsweek

Candace Owens Slams Barack Obama, Says People Must Stop Listening to Elites

Candace Owens has slammed former president Barack Obama over his birthday celebrations, and urged Americans to stop listening to "elitist snobs" about measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The conservative political commentator railed against the former president's decision to host a party on Martha's Vineyard over the weekend to mark...
Animals101wkqx.com

Sex-Crazed Monkey Gangs Are Brawling In The Streets Of Thailand

Any questions? I think that headline makes it pretty clear. In reality, monkey gangs are taking over the streets of Thailand due to the lack of tourists that are visiting the country. The street monkeys in Lopburi, Thailand are notorious to the point that it is called The City of Monkeys by many. However, the monkeys have found themselves lacking food from the tourists amid the country’s third lockdown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy