Over 260,000 kilometers of rivers at risk due to proposed hydro dams

Science Daily
 5 days ago

Over 260,000 kilometers of river could potentially be severed by planned hydroelectric developments according to researchers. The Amazon, the Congo, and the Irrawaddy are just a few of the rivers at risk of losing their free-flowing status if the proposed construction of new hydro power dams takes place. The study showed that planned dams and reservoirs are leading contributors to the decline of free-flowing rivers around the world. It also provides a comprehensive list of science-based solutions to minimize the impacts of hydro power development in rivers.

