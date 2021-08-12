10 Random Preseason Thoughts
1) As we prepare to watch 30 more teams hit the field for the first time this week, remember one thing – preseason statistics mean next to nothing. The only thing you are looking for during the preseason is the health of players and who is playing with the first team. Below are the leading passer, rusher and receiver for the last five preseasons and their regular season totals. Not a single one proved to be fantasy-worthy. (It wasn’t until the next season, 2017, that Robby Anderson became a viable fantasy option producing a 63-941-7 season).fftoday.com
Comments / 0