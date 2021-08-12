Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

10 Random Preseason Thoughts

fftoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1) As we prepare to watch 30 more teams hit the field for the first time this week, remember one thing – preseason statistics mean next to nothing. The only thing you are looking for during the preseason is the health of players and who is playing with the first team. Below are the leading passer, rusher and receiver for the last five preseasons and their regular season totals. Not a single one proved to be fantasy-worthy. (It wasn’t until the next season, 2017, that Robby Anderson became a viable fantasy option producing a 63-941-7 season).

fftoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
George Kittle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Rams#American Football#Passer Team Yards#Jakobi Meyers Ne#Fpts G#Steelers#Ol#Ja Marr Chase#Cowboys#Fftoday#Adp 8 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

Justin Jefferson wants Jalen Ramsey 'that game is circled'

Last season Justin Jefferson proved his worth as a first-round draft selection with the Minnesota Vikings. As the No. 18 selection, the rookie receiver would prove his mettle as he was among the top four in yards with 1,400. In terms of wide receivers, only Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins finished ahead of him.
NFLPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Fantasy Football 2021: 12-team mock draft

Fantasy football mock drafts are perfect mid-day stress relievers as you get closer and closer to the real thing. The real thing, on the other hand, can be quite stress-inducing. After all, you're signing your life away, at least for the next few months, to the players you ultimately decide to select throughout the draft. They can single-handedly dictate your mood for an entire week, become the root of loads of trash talk from friends and family, and keep you up until the wee hours of the night as you make impossible decisions.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The NFL is a total meritocracy, and that is proven at the start of every season. Training camp and the preseason almost always lead to some players losing their jobs while others rise up the depth chart. The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of roster spots that are up for grabs, in part due to the great depth Dallas has. Their offensive starters are essentially locked into place, but the defense has a plethora of good position battles that are worth monitoring as the NFL season gets closer and closer.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Sunday Morning

A former Pro Bowl running back was reportedly released by his franchise on Sunday morning. According to multiple reports, the Washington Football Team has released veteran running back Lamar Miller. The 30-year-old running back signed with the NFC East franchise earlier this offseason. However, he will not be remaining with the team.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Brian Flores Has A Surprising Admission On Tua Tagovailoa

When an NFL quarterback throws an interception – or fumbles the ball – most fans want the quarterback to just get out of the way. It’s not worth it to risk an injury going for the ball or a tackle of a bigger defender. Brian Flores thinks differently, though. Dolphins...
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

Justin Fields miraculously avoids sack, scores first career TD in NFL

For the first time as an NFL quarterback, Justin Fields has reached the end zone. The first touchdown for the rookie quarterback came in the 3rd quarter of Saturday’s preseason game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. Fields avoided being sacked before breaking loose for an impressive 8-yard touchdown scamper.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on the Ravens Preseason Win Over the Saints

Five thoughts on the Ravens' 17-14 preseason win over the New Orleans Saints Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium:. We went in knowing there'd be a reason to celebrate, even with nothing at stake in mid-August and backups for both teams dominating the snap loads. The sound of fans raising a ruckus at M&T Bank Stadium was, in a word, sweet, and so welcomed after the eerie silences of 2020. This was so much better, so much more fun, and hinted nicely at the electricity that will prevail when the Ravens play games that count starting next month. What happened on the field wasn't always as positive but wound up producing more reason to celebrate. The Ravens' defense got pushed around at times, especially early, as the Saints ran up 230 yards of offense in the first half. But the defense also forced six turnovers. Meanwhile, the Ravens' offense, minus a slew of key contributors, struggled to make things happen but still generated enough points to win. The Ravens have now won 18 straight preseason games going back to 2015 – a remarkable factoid that speaks to the competitive spirit Head Coach John Harbaugh demands as well as the depth of the roster year after year.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Random Ramsdom: Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams Rank 5th among cornerbacks

The breakout season of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams was one of best stories to come out of the 2020 season. Having someone to provide that reliability and spark across from Jalen Ramsey becomes necessary when teams rarely attack the shutdown corners side of the field. Where do Ramsey...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Matt Nagy reacts to Justin Fields’ impressive Bears debut

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was the star of the show in his team’s 20-13 preseason win over the Miami Dolphins. Although Fields opened up the game on a sluggish note, he showed glimpses of his promising potential as the game went on, which included anchoring a pair of touchdown drives. Overall, Fields notched one key showing against Miami as he finished 14-20 to go along with 142 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.
NFLBleacher Report

Baker Mayfield Returns, Chase Young Debuts in NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2021

Players No. 100-81 100. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars. It's a little surprising to see Beasley make this list. At the very least, his inclusion should inspire some debate. He had a nice year in 2020, no doubt, catching 82 passes for 967 yards and four touchdowns. But was he truly one of the best 100 players in football?
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Tim Tebow sends emotional message after being cut by Jaguars

The Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville has officially come to an end. Tebow shared an emotional message on Twitter on Tuesday morning thanking the Jaguars for giving him an opportunity. He wrote that he is “grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream.” While he did not specifically say the Jaguars have released him, multiple reporters confirmed that they have.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Eagles TE Zach Ertz introduces wife to Bill Belichick, gets risky response

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots are scheduled to square off in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. The two teams are also having joint practices this week, which gave Zach Ertz an opportunity to meet head coach Bill Belichick. Ertz was nice enough to introduce his wife Julie to arguably the greatest football mind of all time. Belichick certainly appreciated that gesture, but he’s also not going to let that moment slip away without telling the Eagles star how much he wants to have him in Foxboro, per ABC Philadelphia reporter Jamie Apody.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Released A Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

With roster cuts due this Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs have made a tough decision regarding wide receiver Antonio Callaway. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have waived Callaway. This is yet another setback for Callaway, who has missed time over the past week because of a bone bruise.
NFLchatsports.com

Random thoughts at Cowboys training camp include Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and the improving defense

I’m both happy and sad that I only have Tuesday’s practice left to attend at the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp in Oxnard. Sad because this has been a true bucket list trip for me, and I got to spend time with so many great people that were just profile pictures in my computer. Happy because if I keep eating like this I will gain back those ten or so pounds I lost in the past few months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy