Association of elevated serum soluble CD226 levels with the disease activity and flares of systemic lupus erythematosus.
By Miki Nakano,Masahiro Ayano,Kazuo Kushimoto,Shotaro Kawano,Kazuhiko Higashioka,Shoichiro Inokuchi,Hiroki Mitoma,Yasutaka Kimoto,Mitsuteru Akahoshi,Nobuyuki Ono,Yojiro Arinobu,Koichi Akashi,Takahiko Horiuchi,Hiroaki Niiro. CD226 is an activating receptor expressed on the cell surface of natural killer cells and T cells. Although CD226 polymorphism is known to be involved in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), the involvement of soluble...
