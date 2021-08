The United States might not have the historical gravitas that’s ubiquitous across the pond — but we don’t need it. Because we have something better: good, old-fashioned American imagination and ingenuity. Europe: we’ll see your Medieval castles and stony fortresses, and raise you expansive American chateaus complete with turrets, moats, drawbridges, and, yes, even a fire-breathing dragon. All across the country, there are incredible castles open for all to experience; some are hiding right in plain sight, while others are tucked away in the most unexpected places. Here are 20 castles you might not expect to find hiding in the U.S. — but you’ll be totally delighted that they are!