Sarajevo Film Festival Introduces Special Award for Promoting Gender Equality

The Czech Republic’s Karlovy Vary Film Festival will honor Training Day and Before Midnight star Ethan Hawke with the Festival President’s Award at its 55th edition taking place August 20–28, 2021. The award is given to actors, directors, and producers “who have contributed in a fundamental way to the development of contemporary world cinema”. Four-time Oscar nominee Hawke will personally introduce Paul Schrader’s thriller First Reformed, in which he portrays a parish pastor experiencing a crisis of faith. Artistic director Karel Och and executive director Krystof Mucha said: “We are thrilled to welcome to Karlovy Vary an artist we’ve been admiring for a long time. In 2018, KVIFF paid tribute to the Austin Film Society and it is exciting to extend our appreciation of this renowned organisation’s work by honoring an actor and director who is so closely connected to the Texas independent film scene.“ Actor and director Hawke also recently released his first novel in twenty years, A Bright Ray of Darkness, and has a graphic novel upcoming.