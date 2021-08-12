Cancel
Sarajevo Film Festival Introduces Special Award for Promoting Gender Equality

By Laura Berger
Cover picture for the articleThe 27th annual edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival kicks off tomorrow, and a new award is being introduced to promote gender equality at the fest. The Special Award for Promoting Gender Equality is “open to all directorial debuts directed by women playing at the festival, across all sections” and will see the winning director receive €7,500 (about $8,800), per Screen Daily.

