GTA Remaster Rumors Gather Pace As Take-Two Issues More GTA Mod Takedowns

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake-Two has issued a further batch of takedown notices for GTA mods, which has fuelled speculation that Rockstar Games is beavering away on a series of GTA remasters. LibertyCity.net is the latest victim of Take-Two’s takedown notices, with the site offering mods that implement aspects from the classic GTA titles into modern-day iterations. The site has sine removed eight mods in accordance with the takedown notice, and posted the following message to inform its users:

#Gta#Remaster#Mods#Takedowns#Rockstar Games#Take Two#Libertycity#Dmca#Gta Remasters#Thegamer
