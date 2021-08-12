GTA Remaster Rumors Gather Pace As Take-Two Issues More GTA Mod Takedowns
Take-Two has issued a further batch of takedown notices for GTA mods, which has fuelled speculation that Rockstar Games is beavering away on a series of GTA remasters. LibertyCity.net is the latest victim of Take-Two’s takedown notices, with the site offering mods that implement aspects from the classic GTA titles into modern-day iterations. The site has sine removed eight mods in accordance with the takedown notice, and posted the following message to inform its users:www.psu.com
