GTA Remaster Rumors Gather Pace As Take-Two Issues More GTA Mod Takedowns

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has explained why it took action against those awesome remakes of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Vice City. Following a DMCA notice from Take-Two Interactive, the mods GTA Underground, Vice City Stories: PC Edition, Liberty City Stories: PC Edition and San Andreas Reimagined were all removed from the Internet. Given the level of effort that was expended on these personal projects and that they were intended to be shared with fellow fans, this must have been crushing news for the creators. And, these mods were really cool. GTA Underground stitched together the maps of San Andreas, Liberty City, Vice City, Manhunt I, Manhunt II and Bullworth from Bully... and one of the modders was only 14 years old when he had the original idea for a "3D universe" for Rockstar Games.