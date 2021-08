Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an alleged victim of super-rich sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has begun a civil legal action against the Duke of York, Prince Andrew. In court papers she claims the duke abused her three times - at Ghislaine Maxwell's London home, at Epstein's Manhattan home and at the financier's private Caribbean retreat in the US Virgin Islands, claims which he has consistently denied. What does this mean in practice - and what could ultimately happen in the case?