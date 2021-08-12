Cancel
Salem, OH

Summer Concert Series

Morning Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRudy & The Professionals are returning to the Salem Summer Concert Series at 6 p.m. Sunday at Waterworth Memorial Park. They perform dance music favorites with a Caribbean/Reggae flavor for an entertaining evening. Rudy enjoys singing and interacting with the audience while sharing his high-energy music. Admission is free. Tickets will be sold for a 50/50 drawing and prizes donated by local businesses. Attendees are reminded to bring lawn chairs. A food vendor will be available to purchase food and soft drinks. Parking is accessible from North Lincoln Avenue off of Sunset Boulevard and by entering Waterworth Memorial Park at Superior Avenue. For information call the Salem Parks and Recreation Department at 330-271-8913.

