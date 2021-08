A handful of teams in the KCNI/KBBN coverage area appear in the Omaha World Herald’s preseason high school football top ten rankings. Sandhills/Thedford is preseason ranked #3 in the Class D2 ratings. The Knights look to make another run at a state title this season. Sandhills/Thedford made it to the Class D2 state championship game last season bringing home the state runner-up trophy. The Knights are ranked behind preseason #1 Kenesaw and #2 Falls City Sacred Heart. Joining Sandhills/Thedford in the Class D2 preseason top ten is Mullen. The Broncos are ranked #8. Mullen returns 7 starters from last year’s team that qualified for the state playoffs. The two open the season against each other August 27th in Mullen.