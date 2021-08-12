Jetblue begins transatlantic services between New York and London

Brussels Airlines has added an option for passengers to upload health documents before traveling to certain destinations, the carrier announced. Starting Wednesday, eligible passengers traveling on Brussels to France, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece will receive email invitations to upload necessary documents six days, three days and one day prior to departure. Once the documents are uploaded, they are sent by encrypted email to a Lufthansa Group service center, where they are checked, and passengers are notified whether they are approved or that they need to upload additional documents. Passengers with approved documents will be able to check in online for their flight.