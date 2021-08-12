Cancel
Jetblue begins transatlantic services between New York and London

businesstraveller.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJetblue has inaugurated its long-awaited transatlantic flights between London and New York, some two years after the carrier first confirmed plans for the route. Since the announcement in April 2019 the aviation industry has been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, but the airline has stuck with its plans for transatlantic growth, with the first flight landing at Heathrow T2 at around 1000 this morning.

www.businesstraveller.com

