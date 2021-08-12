Cancel
Chattahoochee, FL

Geraldine Elizabeth Hosey

By Press Release
jacksoncountytimes.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeraldine Elizabeth Hosey, age 85, of Chattahoochee, Florida peacefully stepped into her heavenly home on August 11th, 2021. Geraldine was born on July 28th, 1936, in Rock Bluff, Florida to Willard and Jennie Gardner Phillips. She was a woman of strong faith and lived life to serve others. Geraldine was a devoted member of the Church of Christ in Quincy, Florida where she enjoyed years of teaching Sunday school and worship with her church family. Her love for children and Geraldine’s enduring patience made her a cherished Sunday school teacher for many years. Geraldine retired from the Division of Forestry in 1996. After which, she dedicated her life to the care of her mother and spent many treasured hours with her grandchildren. Geraldine was known for her fine southern meals and loved nothing more than sharing her recipes with anyone who requested them. She especially loved preparing meals for her family when they gathered in her home. Geraldine was also an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting pieces for her home and family members. She was adored and loved by all who knew her. Geraldine will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

jacksoncountytimes.net

Comments / 0

