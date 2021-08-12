Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Author Correction: Regulation of the one carbon folate cycle as a shared metabolic signature of longevity

By Andrea Annibal ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4311-5417
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23856-9, published online 09 June 2021. The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 7th and 8th authors Sebastian Grönke and Linda Partridge, respectively, who are from the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing, Cologne, Germany. Consequently, the following was added to the Author contributions: “S.G. and L.P. generated the transgenic mouse line and provided the tissue sample for the targeted metabolomic analysis.”

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Partridge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folate#Reproduction#Nature Communications#L P#Vsg#Imperial College#Backcrossed#C3h Heouj#C57bl 6ncrl#Pdf#Html#University Of Cologne#The Creative Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Longevity
Related
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Dynamic causal modelling of immune heterogeneity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91011-x, published online 31 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. “AB is supported by a Medical Research Council doctoral studentship [D79/543369/D-OTH/170890].”. “AB is supported by a Medical Research Council doctoral studentship [MR/N013867/1].”. The original Article has been...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The Adaptive and Innate Immune Cell Landscape of Uterine Leiomyosarcomas

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-57627-1, published online 20 January 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 4, which incorrectly given as ‘Department of Experimental Oncology, European Institute of Oncology, via Adamello 16, 20139, Milan, Italy.’ The correct affiliation is listed below:. Department of Experimental Oncology,...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Transcriptome analysis provides insight into prickle development and its link to defense and secondary metabolism in Solanum viarum Dunal

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-35304-8, published online 20 November 2018. The Data Availability section in the original version of this Article was omitted. It now appears as below:. “The RNA-seq raw reads of four samples have been submitted in NCBI’s Sequence Read Archive (PRJNA666394).”. The original Article has been corrected.
ScienceNature.com

Correction: Serine-dependent redox homeostasis regulates glioblastoma cell survival

Correction to: British Journal of Cancer https://doi.org/10.1038/s41416-020-0794-x, published online 17 March 2020. The article “Serine-dependent redox homeostasis regulates glioblastoma cell survival”, written by Anna L. Engel, Nadja I. Lorenz, Kevin Klann, Christian Münch, Cornelia Depner, Joachim P. Steinbach, Michael W. Ronellenfitsch and Anna-Luisa Luger, was originally published electronically on the publisher’s internet portal on 17 March 2020 without open access. With the author(s)’ decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 23 July 2021 to © The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Loss of mRNA surveillance pathways results in widespread protein aggregation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-22183-2 published online 01 March 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors. Panels upf1 and dom34 in Figure 1 looked to have originated from the same sample. The Authors now reviewed the original data and for clarity all representative images in Figure 1 have been replaced. Additionally, the Authors recalculated the results shown in Figure 1B using the original data and the graph has also been updated. The original Figure 1 is shown below, for reference:
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Glucose homeostasis is regulated by pancreatic β-cell cilia via endosomal EphA-processing

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-12953-5, published online 12 December 2019. In the original version of this article the Figure Legends in the Supplementary Information were inadvertently omitted. The HTML of the article has been updated to include the correct version of the Supplementary Information. The original version of the article also incorrectly referenced Supplementary Figures 2D and Supplementary Figure 2E, which were cited as Figure 2D and Figure 2E. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Presynaptic endoplasmic reticulum regulates short-term plasticity in hippocampal synapses

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-01761-7, published online 23 February 2021. In the original version of the Article, the Acknowledgements inadvertently omitted grant details and read “This work was supported by Welcome-DBT grant and IISER Pune”, which was corrected to “This work was supported by the Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance Grant IA/I/12/1/500529, the DST/INSPIRE Fellowship /2015/IF150919 and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune.” This has now been updated in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The anisotropic field of ensemble coding

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87620-1, published online 15 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. A Data and Code Availability section was omitted. It has now been included and states:. Data and Code Availability. The code used in this study, and the analysed dataset are available at...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Serial dependence and representational momentum in single-trial perceptual decisions

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89432-9, published online 10 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. The Data Availability section was not included; it has now been added and states:. Data Availability. The datasets analysed in this study are available at https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.5140193. Additionally, an error carried over from...
ScienceNature.com

Cigarette smoke promotes oral leukoplakia via regulating glutamine metabolism and M2 polarization of macrophage

International Journal of Oral Science volume 13, Article number: 25 (2021) Cite this article. Oral immunosuppression caused by smoking creates a microenvironment to promote the occurrence and development of oral mucosa precancerous lesions. This study aimed to investigate the role of metabolism and macrophage polarization in cigarette-promoting oral leukoplakia. The effects of cigarette smoke extract (CSE) on macrophage polarization and metabolism were studied in vivo and in vitro. The polarity of macrophages was detected by flow cytometric analysis and qPCR. Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) was used to perform a metabolomic analysis of Raw cells stimulated with CSE. Immunofluorescence and flow cytometry were used to detect the polarity of macrophages in the condition of glutamine abundance and deficiency. Cell Counting Kit-8 (CCK-8), wound-healing assay, and Annexin V-FITC (fluorescein isothiocyanate)/PI (propidium iodide) double-staining flow cytometry were applied to detect the growth and transferability and apoptosis of Leuk-1 cells in the supernatant of Raw cells which were stimulated with CSE, glutamine abundance and deficiency. Hyperkeratosis and dysplasia of the epithelium were evident in smoking mice. M2 macrophages increased under CSE stimulation in vivo and in vitro. In total, 162 types of metabolites were detected in the CSE group. The metabolites of nicotine, glutamate, arachidic acid, and arginine changed significantly. The significant enrichment pathways were also selected, including nicotine addiction, glutamine and glutamate metabolism, and arginine biosynthesis. The results also showed that the supernatant of Raw cells stimulated by CSE could induce excessive proliferation of Leuk-1 and inhibit apoptosis. Glutamine abundance can facilitate this process. Cigarette smoke promotes oral leukoplakia via regulating glutamine metabolism and macrophage M2 polarization.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: ICP4-induced miR-101 attenuates HSV-1 replication

In panel E of Figure 6, all images for pcDNA3 are a duplication of the corresponding pcDNA3 images in panel D of Figure 5. Additionally, the image DAPI for pri-mir-101 + pGRSF1-FLAG is a duplication of the image DAPI for pcDNA3 in panel D of Figure 5. The correct Figure 6 appears below.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Organic Carbon Cycle in the Atmosphere of Venus

The community commonly assumes that the Venusian atmosphere lacks organic (reduced) carbon. This is reflected in the literature, which now for almost a half a century does not mention organic carbon in connection with the Venus atmosphere. This assumption persists despite the failure of models that exclude organic carbon to account for many well-established observed features of the Venusian atmosphere. Here is presented a model summarizing reactions that almost certainly are occurring in the Venusian atmosphere. The model relies on reactions of reduced carbon compounds known to occur in concentrated sulfuric acid (CSA), under high pressure and high temperature, many used in industrial processes. Inclusion of this known chemistry into a model for the Venus atmosphere accounts for several as yet unexplained observations. These include the upper haze, the lower haze, and the "mysterious" UV-blue absorber. This article also suggests, as a historical perspective, that a long-forgotten dispute is responsible for the persistent assumption of absence of interesting organic chemistry in the clouds of Venus.
IndustryNature.com

Author Correction: Estimating the photo-fission yield of the Trinity Test

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-61201-0, published online 06 March 2020. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error, where the value of ton (of TNT) unit of energy “14.3” was incorrectly given as “14.5”. As a result, in the Abstract,. “It is estimated that 14.5 ton (t) of...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Mouse Study Reveals New Regulator of Phenylalanine Metabolism to Help Prevent PKU

Phenylketonuria (PKU) is a rare inherited disorder that causes an amino acid called phenylalanine to build up in the body. PKU is caused by a defect in the gene that helps create the enzyme needed to break down phenylalanine. Now, scientists at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have discovered a new factor in regulating phenylalanine metabolism, which will guide researchers in preventing PKU.
ScienceNature.com

NEK1-mediated retromer trafficking promotes blood–brain barrier integrity by regulating glucose metabolism and RIPK1 activation

Loss-of-function mutations in NEK1 gene, which encodes a serine/threonine kinase, are involved in human developmental disorders and ALS. Here we show that NEK1 regulates retromer-mediated endosomal trafficking by phosphorylating VPS26B. NEK1 deficiency disrupts endosomal trafficking of plasma membrane proteins and cerebral proteome homeostasis to promote mitochondrial and lysosomal dysfunction and aggregation of α-synuclein. The metabolic and proteomic defects of NEK1 deficiency disrupts the integrity of blood–brain barrier (BBB) by promoting lysosomal degradation of A20, a key modulator of RIPK1, thus sensitizing cerebrovascular endothelial cells to RIPK1-dependent apoptosis and necroptosis. Genetic inactivation of RIPK1 or metabolic rescue with ketogenic diet can prevent postnatal lethality and BBB damage in NEK1 deficient mice. Inhibition of RIPK1 reduces neuroinflammation and aggregation of α-synuclein in the brains of NEK1 deficient mice. Our study identifies a molecular mechanism by which retromer trafficking and metabolism regulates cerebrovascular integrity, cerebral proteome homeostasis and RIPK1-mediated neuroinflammation.
ScienceScience Now

Asymmetry of extreme Cenozoic climate–carbon cycle events

The history of Earth’s climate and carbon cycle is preserved in deep-sea foraminiferal carbon and oxygen isotope records. Here, we show that the sub-million-year fluctuations in both records have exhibited negatively skewed non-Gaussian tails throughout much of the Cenozoic era (66 Ma to present), suggesting an intrinsic asymmetry that favors “hyperthermal-like” extreme events of abrupt global warming and oxidation of organic carbon. We show that this asymmetry is quantitatively consistent with a general mechanism of self-amplification that can be modeled using stochastic multiplicative noise. A numerical climate–carbon cycle model in which the amplitude of random biogeochemical fluctuations increases at higher temperatures reproduces the data well and can further explain the apparent pacing of past extreme warming events by changes in orbital parameters. Our results also suggest that, as anthropogenic warming continues, Earth’s climate may become more susceptible to extreme warming events on time scales of tens of thousands of years.
Public SafetyNature.com

Author Correction: Estimating illegal fishing from enforcement officers

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-69311-5, published online 27 July 2020. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the Methods section, under the subheading ‘Experimental design’, in the Results section, under the subheadings ‘Fishery profiles’ and ‘Principal component analysis’, in Figure 2, in the caption of Figure 3, and in Figures S2-S5 of the Supplementary Information file, where.

Comments / 0

Community Policy