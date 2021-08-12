Sen. Durbin: Normal competing for a new Samsung battery facility

NORMAL – Samsung is considering Normal as a location to build a new battery plant, which would be located near Rivian, according to U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL). “The delegation came in from Korea this week. I spoke to them and others did as well,” Durbin told reporters on Thursday. “This Samsung facility, we hope, will be located next-door to Rivian. That decision has not been made. Having that battery facility will also create thousands of jobs.”