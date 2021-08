Every wine aficionado has an Aha! wine⁠—the bottle that turned them into a bonafide snob (even if they won’t admit it), and one that is to be discussed ad nauseam with other snobs. The world of natural wine, though it feigns humility and open-mindedness, does not escape over-glorification. If anything, given natural wine’s rapid ascension into vogue, claiming a cult bottle as one’s origins has become de rigueur. My personal Aha! wine was a bottle of 2018 Pow Blop Wizz⁠—a pét-nat so bubblegummy it feels like a prop in an Instagram photo⁠—from Les Vins Contés, the iconic natural wine label headed by the late Olivier Lemasson. Pow Blop Wizz is such a favourite of mine that a reproduction of its label hangs on my wall.