Midland, MI

Consumers Energy Has A Solar And Wind Electricity Plan

By Jamie A. Hope
Michigan Capitol Confidential
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumers Energy says getting more electricity from renewable sources and closing coal plants will save customers money, and it has a plan to do so. Saving money would be welcome, according to Jason Hayes, who covers environmental policy for the Mackinac Center for Public Policy in Midland. He points out that residents here currently pay 13% more than neighboring Great Lakes states and 16% more than the national average.

