U.S. Inflation May Have Peaked, Dollar Rally Cools

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDollar and yields pull back slightly but remain supported by tapering bets. US stocks extend record streak as Senate opens path for $3.5 trillion budget plan. The rate of inflation in the United States remained at a 13-year high in July according to the consumer price index out yesterday. But there was good news for both consumers and policymakers as price pressures for some of the categories such as used cars and airfares that had surged in recent months appeared to be easing.

