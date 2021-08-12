Cancel
New Data Hints At Peaking U.S. Inflation Trend

Cover picture for the articleYesterday’s July report on US consumer inflation suggested that the recent surge in pricing pressure may be peaking. That’s also the message in revised data for CapitalSpectator.com’s Inflation Trend Index (ITI). Let’s start with the official numbers from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, which reports that the monthly rise...

Businessmoneyandmarkets.com

Elevated PPI Is a Bad Sign for Consumers and Inflation

Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) posted a large year-over-year gain of 5.4% in July. But economists weren’t worried. They noted that 5.4% was the same increase seen in June, which meant inflation wasn’t accelerating. They added that when food and energy are excluded, the CPI was up just 4.3% compared to last July. The energy index was up 23.8% over that time, while food prices rose 3.4%.
BusinessQuad Cities Onlines

MARK-TO-MARKET: Inflation taking a painful toll on consumers

In the 10 years (2010-19) since the 2007-09 Great Depression, the average annual pace of U.S. economic growth has been 2.25%. In 2020, economic growth declined by 3.4%, as the global pandemic forced the American economy to a grinding halt. In the April-June 2020 second quarter, the economy shrank at a massive, annualized rate of 31.2%.
BusinessValueWalk

Consumer Inflation Expected To Reach Its Peak In July

According to economists, consumer inflation for July is expected to be the highest ever since the pandemic started, indicating that the harsh increase in consumer prices has stretched to the peak. Consumer Inflation To Peak. As reported by CNBC, the consumer price index for July is expected to increase by...
Businesskitco.com

Gold price rises as inflation looks to have peaked

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to gains near session highs as inflation pressures look to have peaked, meeting economist expectations. Wednesday The U.S. Labor Department said its U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.5% in July, after a 0.9% rise in June. The data was in line with consensus forecasts. For the year, the report said that headline inflation rose 5.4%.
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

US Consumer Price Index grows at a slower pace in July, hints inflation has peaked

On Wednesday, US Labour Department data had revealed that US Consumer Price rose at a slower-than-anticipated pace in July, handing out supports for Fed officials’ latest remarks including Chair Jerome Powell that a current burst in inflation indicators would likely to be shortlived, however, US Consumer Price stood at a 13-year-peak as of end-July on an annualized basis amid supply chain strains across the economy.
BusinessDailyFx

Mexican Peso Outlook: U.S. Inflation Data Could Lift Yields & the USD/MXN

USD/MXN continues to edge higher, although at a very slow pace. The rebound in U.S. treasury yields have created a more constructive outlook for the dollar in the near term. On Wednesday, traders will closely watch consumer price data in the United States. If inflation rises more than expected, yields could continue to climb, weighing on the Mexican peso short-term.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold consolidates as U.S. inflation data cools taper bets

* Bullion market appears to expect tapering eventually - analyst. * U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slip from 1-month peak. * Gold rose more than 1% on Wednesday (Updates prices) Aug 12 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Thursday as fears of early tapering by the Federal Reserve eased after data indicated a slight moderation in U.S. consumer price increases, with a resultant dip in the dollar and bond yields lending further support to bullion.
Businesskitco.com

Germany's Bund yield eases as markets digest U.S. inflation data

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged lower on Thursday as markets continued to digest an easing of inflationary pressures in the United States, with Germany's benchmark Bund yield retreating further from a two-week high. Increases in U.S. consumer prices slowed in July, CPI data on...
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Inflation May Have Peaked, Dollar Rally Cools

Dollar and yields pull back slightly but remain supported by tapering bets. US stocks extend record streak as Senate opens path for $3.5 trillion budget plan. The rate of inflation in the United States remained at a 13-year high in July according to the consumer price index out yesterday. But there was good news for both consumers and policymakers as price pressures for some of the categories such as used cars and airfares that had surged in recent months appeared to be easing.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

MARKETMIND Peak inflation?

A look at the day ahead from Tommy Wilkes. Closely-anticipated U.S. inflation figures are easing concerns about runaway price growth and helping U.S. and global stocks notch up yet more record highs. Wednesday's 0.5% reading for the consumer price index in July was the largest drop in month-to-month inflation in...
Businessinvesting.com

The U.S. Dollar Edges Low Post-U.S. Inflation

The US inflation data, which came in precisely on forecasts, gave no new impetus to send currency markets one way or the other. That saw some profit-taking on long US Dollar positioning wash through the market, and the dollar index retreated slightly, falling 0.19% to 92.90. Failure of the index’s resistance at the 93.20 double top and support at 92.60, its previous breakout, will signal the US Dollar’s next directional move.
Businesskitco.com

U.S. inflation data looms as stocks hover near record highs

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Global shares held near record highs on Wednesday as investors waited for data on U.S. inflation to check if they should change their bets on when the Federal Reserve will start scaling back on bond purchases. The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) was due at...
Stocksactionforex.com

Investors Await Key US Inflation Data

The US stock market traded without a single dynamic yesterday. At the close of the day, the Dow Jones index increased by 0.46%, making a new all-time high, the S&P 500 index added 0.10%, and the NASDAQ technology index decreased by 0.49%. The rise in Dow Jones was mainly due to the approval of the $1 trillion infrastructure project. The top gainers among Dow Jones index components were shares of Caterpillar Inc. (+2.46%) and Walmart Inc. (+2.13%). Today, the previous month’s US inflation data will be published. A rise in inflation could cause strong sales in financial markets, as cutting the Federal Reserve QE program is the only way to suppress inflation. Rising inflation could also heighten expectations of rate hikes next year. If inflation is lower, there is a possibility that everything will remain the same.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields mostly slip after strong auction, inflation data

* U.S. inflation rise slows in July * U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven rate up slightly * U.S. yield curve flattens after steepening for 4 straight days * U.S. 10-year note auction shows strong results (Adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell across most maturities on Wednesday in choppy trading, after a strong 10-year note auction and data showing a slight moderation in consumer prices for the month of July in the world's largest economy. U.S. yields were mixed overall, with those on the long end slightly higher on the day. U.S. 10-year yields dropped to session lows after the auction, falling from four-week peaks earlier in the session. The 10-year note picked up a high yield of 1.34%, much lower than the expected or when-issued rate of 1.375% at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were willing to buy the note at a much lower yield. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.65, compared with what analysts said was an average of 2.47. The robust 10-year note followed an equally solid U.S. 3-year note sale that was boosted by the recent decline in bond prices and persistent safe-haven demand amid the surge in global virus cases. "The offering was supported by the slowing in July CPI (consumer price index) data, as well as, from some recent cheapening outright with the yield rising for six straight sessions," Kim Rupert, managing director, global fixed income analysis at Action Economics, wrote in a blog after the auction. Wednesday's data showed U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July, but inflation overall remained historically high. The consumer price index increased 0.5% last month after climbing 0.9% in June. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.3% after increasing 0.9% in June. "A well-behaved CPI print arrived in timely fashion this morning to generate a buying burst not seen since July 30," Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial, said in a research note. The yield curve, a gauge of economic sentiment and rate move expectations, flattened to 110.40 basis points, as measured by the spread between 2-year and 10-year yields. That curve had steepened in the four previous sessions. U.S. yields were a lot higher before the inflation data, bolstered by comments from two Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday, suggesting that the central bank could soon reduce or taper its asset purchases. Tapering tends to push Treasury debt prices lower and yields higher because it means the Fed is buying less of those bonds. In late afternoon trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 1.5 basis points at 1.327%. Earlier in the session, the 10-year yield hit a four-week high of 1.378% The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 1 basis point at 1.994%. The 2-year U.S. Treasury yield, was down 1.7 basis points at 0.221%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate, the inflation average expected per year for the next decade, was at 2.402%, slightly up from 2.391% on Tuesday. Also on Wednesday, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, who is currently not a voting member of the Fed policy committee, said the U.S. central bank should announce its timeline on starting the reduction of its massive bond holdings next month, and start tapering in October. August 11 Wednesday 3:44PM New York/1944 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 -0.003 Two-year note 99-208/256 0.2206 -0.017 Three-year note 99-200/256 0.4485 -0.026 Five-year note 99-36/256 0.8018 -0.021 Seven-year note 99-72/256 1.1075 -0.016 10-year note 102-188/256 1.3253 -0.017 20-year bond 105-200/256 1.8977 0.005 30-year bond 108-144/256 1.9921 0.008 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.75 -2.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.50 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell in New York; Editing by David Evans, Elaine Hardcastle)
Businessetftrends.com

Gold Investors: Inflation Could Be Peaking

Rising inflation could be easing—a move that could certainly help boost gold. Historically, gold has been seen as an ideal inflation edge. That’s exactly what investors need given the way inflation fears have made equities more volatile this year. “The gold market is holding on to gains near session highs...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as U.S. inflation data weighs on greenback

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2489 to 1.2548 * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.9% * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across the curve TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday as investors weighed the impact of U.S. inflation data on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook, with the currency adding to its recovery from a near two-week low the day before. The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies after data showed U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July. Still, inflation overall remained historically high amid continued supply-chain disruptions and stronger demand for travel-related services as economic activity rebounded. The Fed is paying close attention to price pressures as it mulls when to begin reducing its massive bond holdings. A signal on the timing could come at a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 26-28. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2497 to the greenback, or 80.02 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2489 to 1.2548. On Tuesday, the currency touched its weakest intraday level since July 28 at 1.2589, but then rebounded as the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure package and oil, one of Canada's major exports, clawed back some recent losses. U.S. crude prices on Wednesday were down 0.9% at $67.65 a barrel as the United States urged OPEC and its oil-producing partners to boost output, saying current production was not enough and could threaten the global economic recovery. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve. The 10-year was little changed at 1.271%, after earlier touching its highest since July 15 at 1.295%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

