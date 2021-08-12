Margate Police step up annual Law Day event
MARGATE – The Margate Police Department Wednesday, Aug. 11 held its annual Law Day event in the parking lot behind the Margate Public Library. Det. Erin Borelli organized the annual event to make it more meaningful for the adults and more fun for the children. New activities this year included providing parents with instructions on how to property secure their children in car seats, and providing children, teens and adults with the opportunity to register their bicycles.www.downbeach.com
Comments / 0