Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Marinette theater to return to live performances in fall

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Theatre on the Bay will return to live, in-person performances in fall with three productions planned.According to a press release: “We are elated to be able to bring theater back to Theatre on the Bay after such a long hiatus,” said Linda Hornick, program specialist. “We hope to offer shows that will be of interest to many, and we cannot wait to share the talent that our community has to offer.”Since 1966, Theatre on the Bay has been a community treasure at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus. The adult theatrical group provides culture, entertainment and enrichment with shows across all genres.