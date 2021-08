Here at Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine, we feel very strongly that cruising (and travel in general) should be accessible for everyone of all ability levels. Cruise lines have taken steps in recent years to accomodate guests with limited mobility or those who require a wheelchair or other devices for assistance. Atlas Ocean Voyages is one of those cruise lines looking to provide an unforgettable cruise experience for guests with limited mobility and they were gracious enough to offer Porthole a tour of one of their staterooms designed specifically with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in mind.