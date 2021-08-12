Dine n’ Develop: Lead from Where You Are by Current Young Professionals

Success is created through conscious choice. Join us as we reflect on our leadership IMAGE (Innovation, Mastery, Authenticity, Guts and Ethics). We will talk about authentic power, the four natural powers and finding the value in our work to keep us moving forward. Bring your courage, your authentic self and be ready to flip on the leadership switch today! This Dine n Develop features guest speakers Nicole Goodacre, talent development consultant and adjunct business instructor, NWTC and Gaoci Lo-Yang, career coach and CYP Champ. The event is Tuesday, August 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost: Free for CYP members (Green Bay campus employees can be members for free). Register, here.