Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green Bay, WI

Dine n’ Develop: Lead from Where You Are by Current Young Professionals

By Sue Bodilly
uwgb.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuccess is created through conscious choice. Join us as we reflect on our leadership IMAGE (Innovation, Mastery, Authenticity, Guts and Ethics). We will talk about authentic power, the four natural powers and finding the value in our work to keep us moving forward. Bring your courage, your authentic self and be ready to flip on the leadership switch today! This Dine n Develop features guest speakers Nicole Goodacre, talent development consultant and adjunct business instructor, NWTC and Gaoci Lo-Yang, career coach and CYP Champ. The event is Tuesday, August 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost: Free for CYP members (Green Bay campus employees can be members for free). Register, here.

news.uwgb.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Bay, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dine N#Success#Mastery#Nwtc#Cyp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ethics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace again a tropical storm

Fred weakened from a tropical storm to a depression early Tuesday as it trekked inland, spreading heavy rains over the U.S. Southeast, while earthquake-damaged Haiti reeled under a drenching from Grace, a depression that regained tropical storm status overnight. No deaths have been reported from Fred, though thousands of Florida...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...

Comments / 0

Community Policy