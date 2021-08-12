Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brown County, WI

Annual Fall Dinner for Retirees is postponed

By Sue Bodilly
uwgb.edu
 5 days ago

The Retiree Board has decided to postpone the annual UW-Green Bay Retirees Fall Dinner and meeting. The decision because of the increasing number of cases of the Covid virus in Brown County and Wisconsin. It is hoped the dinner will be rescheduled when conditions improve. The current Retiree Board members have agreed to continue to serve on the Board, and pursuant to Bylaws will hold a Board election at the next annual dinner meeting.

news.uwgb.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Green Bay, WI
Society
County
Brown County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Brown County, WI
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Retiree Board#Covid#Bylaws#Give Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace again a tropical storm

Fred weakened from a tropical storm to a depression early Tuesday as it trekked inland, spreading heavy rains over the U.S. Southeast, while earthquake-damaged Haiti reeled under a drenching from Grace, a depression that regained tropical storm status overnight. No deaths have been reported from Fred, though thousands of Florida...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...

Comments / 0

Community Policy