Annual Fall Dinner for Retirees is postponed
The Retiree Board has decided to postpone the annual UW-Green Bay Retirees Fall Dinner and meeting. The decision because of the increasing number of cases of the Covid virus in Brown County and Wisconsin. It is hoped the dinner will be rescheduled when conditions improve. The current Retiree Board members have agreed to continue to serve on the Board, and pursuant to Bylaws will hold a Board election at the next annual dinner meeting.news.uwgb.edu
