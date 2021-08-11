Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bladen County, NC

Editorial: Learning environments are waiting; get involved

Posted by 
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09UBEh_0bPonK0o00 Yellow with flashing lights and a stop sign, it’s hard to miss a school bus. It’s that time of year. Aug. 23, they roll in mass, picking up and ferrying students to and from learning institutions in the Bladen County Schools: Bladen Lakes Primary, Bladenboro Primary, Dublin Primary, East Arcadia, Elizabethtown Primary, Plain View Primary, Bladenboro Middle, Clarkton School of Discovery, Elizabethtown Middle, Tar Heel Middle, East Bladen High, West Bladen High and Bladen Early College High School. Starting a school year is an exciting time. For the first-grader, there’s so much of the unknown. It can be overwhelming for the youngsters, intimidating even, and a few other descriptions they might not know how to spell or define. Move up through the grades, and the lens through which the start of the year is viewed begins to change. Middle schoolers are coming into their own, their social presence very often linked to their activities on social media. They are growing rapidly, and not just physically. High schoolers can be grouped as a single level, but within that are many dynamics. Freshmen just ruled the middle school, had it all down and knew what to expect while those fresh-faced kids in grades behind them were trying to figure it out. The shoe has gone to the other foot. Sophomores are beginning to feel the screws tighten a bit. The future is sooner than they think, or so they’re told, and there’s not a moment to spare. Juniors are even further into the after-high school discussions and decision-making process. And seniors? Well, enjoy it while it lasts because whatever preparations were done the first three years of high school to set up this final year, it’s over come June. The school or job choice will be happening; the routine both daily and in the calendar year of grades 1-12 will be hitting the rearview mirror. The 12 years of school are defined by a beginning and an ending, summer vacations separating them, emotional highs and lows combining with achievements. So what about the rest of us? Do we have a role? Absolutely and without question. Each school strengthens its community. The stronger the school, the more opportunity for success and acheivement within the community. We tell students they need to be engaged, sitting in the front row and asking questions. The same can be said for our communities around the schools, regardless of whether we have children in the buiding. Volunteer opportunities are numerous and schools can always use extra help. Parents should want to be at the front of the line. Find a place and get involved. It’s for the children — and all of us.

Comments / 0

Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

753
Followers
840
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
City
East Arcadia, NC
City
Dublin, NC
Bladen County, NC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bladen Lakes Primary#Bladenboro Primary#Dublin Primary#Plain View Primary#Bladenboro Middle#Elizabethtown Middle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Bladen EMS members complete crisis training

ELIZABETHTOWN — Crisis Intervention Team training has been completed for five members of the Emergency Management Services team here. Amelia Batten, an advanced EMT; Kyle Meismer, paramedic; Jamie Rivera, paramedic captain; Karlie Hill, paramedic; Laura Strickland, paramedic, were trained by Eastpointe and its community partners. David Howell, director of EMS for Bladen County, was also on hand.
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Coronavirus: Bladen County just shy of January peak in active cases

ELIZABETHTOWN — The sixth fatality this month connected to coronavirus was recorded in the daily update report of the Bladen County Health Department on Friday. Through Friday, there were 16 people hospitalized among 335 cases considered active. The active cases are the highest since Jan. 23, when the county listed 338. The peak since the worldwide pandemic began was 385 on Jan. 19; the previous last time at or over 300 before last week was Jan. 28.
Durham, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Bladen students, alumni push WGU past milestone

DURHAM — Graduates are more than 5,000 and active students are from all 100 counties. WGU North Carolina, an affiliate of the accredited Western Governors University, reached the milestone in part with six students from Bladen County enrolled. Nine students from the county are also a part of WGU’s alumni base.
Bladenboro, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Covering for stage being sought in Bladenboro

BLADENBORO — Commissioners here will resume Monday’s meeting next week. Before adjourning to Monday, the board discussed the dilema for a stage and participation in early voting for the municipal election this fall. Boost the ’Boro is trying to build a stage before October’s Beast Fest. The nonprofit has encountered...
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Coronavirus: County records four fatalities in a week; DHHS abandons its map for that of CDC

ELIZABETHTOWN — Four deaths linked to coronvirus were reported in Bladen County in the first week of August. Friday’s daily update from its Health Department said nine people were hospitalized out of 251 cases considered active. That evening, an automated phone call advised residents Emergency Medical Services may not transport patients to the hospital of their choice, due to capacities being reached.
Dublin, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Crape myrtles will be coming down in Dublin

DUBLIN — Commissioners here have approved the removal of 27 crape myrtles. The board was in agreement the trees were blocking the view of drivers entering the roads. • The water and sewer rate, as charged by the town of Elizabethtown to Dublin, will rise 1 percent. In October, it goes up 3 percent.
Dublin, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Free college education? Yes, right here at Bladen Community College if eligible

DUBLIN — Free tuition? Right here at Bladen Community College?. That is possible, college leaders want members of the community to know. As the campus here gets ready for Tuesday and Wednesday — assistance is offered those days for those interested in getting started for the Aug. 16 first day of fall classes — the opportunity for free education is available through the North Carolina Longleaf Commitment Grant.
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Editorial: Offerings aplenty throughout this wonderful state we call our home

Bladen County has, for at least 100 years, offered one of the most unique playgrounds to anyone who wanted to come. White Lake was among its earliest of commercialized destination places. Stores that have come to be an institution and drawing card, like for example Leinwand’s on the 100 block of West Broad Street in Elizabethtown, have continued to add to the enticement.
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Elizabethtown candidate passes CPA examination

ELIZABETHTOWN — Allan Landry Staten, of Elizabethtown, is among 46 candidates to pass the uniform CPA examination. A release from the N.C. State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners said Staten and the others passed the Uniform CPA Examination and satisfied the state’s technical knowledge and skills requirements necessary for CPA licensure.
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Task force open to invitations from groups and organizations to share a message

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s leading organization in the fight against the opioids epidemic is open to invitations from groups and organizations to share a message. The group can meet with groups at churches, schools, civic organizations, work places — wherever there is an invite. These may include youth, youth and parents, just parents, or simply concerned citizens about others with a dependency on drugs and alcohol and in particular opioids.
Beulaville, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Eastpointe schedules webinars in August

BEULAVILLE — Webinar scheduling for Eastpointe, a managed care organization, are set for August. Susan Baggett will be the presenter for each of the following:. • Aug. 5, 2 p.m.: Managing Dementia-Related Distress with Dolls; this presentation provides a brief overview of dementia and discusses the use of dolls as one tool to decrease distress ,manage behaviors, provide stimulating activity amd engagement, and potentially improve quality of life.
Fayetteville, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Flagship facility for Cape Fear Valley Health honored

FAYETTEVILLE — A leading magazine, U.S. News & World Report, has named Cape Fear Valley Medical Center a Best Regional Hospital. The flagship facility in the health-care system that oversees Bladen County Hospital in Elizabethtown also was awarded “hig performing” status for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure and stroke.

Comments / 0

Community Policy