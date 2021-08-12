Neighborhood-Scale Affordable Housing Building Proposed for West End

“Gentle” density may be growing in popularity as developers take not of the effectiveness of neighborhood-scale multifamily that blends seamlessly with existing single family homes. That’s the name of the game for 1064 Oglethorpe Avenue, a new multifamily project led by Atlanta Regional Housing Partners LLC who are requesting rezoning for their West End project. The project is requesting a rezoning from R-4 to MR-MU to allow for the construction of a twelve unit multifamily building on a narrow lot in the single family neighborhood.