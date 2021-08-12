Tonight is the Long-awaited “Field of Dreams” game between the White Sox and Yankees – Here are the details

Now that the Yankees (and Yankee fans) have had almost 48 hours to try to forget Thursday night’s soul-crushing defeat, baseball resumes for the Bombers tonight in Chicago against the White Sox. Although the current deficit depends on the outcome of this afternoon’s game in Boston, the Yankees began the day 2.5 games out of the second Wild Card spot, making tonight’s game a crucial one. Of course, given that the Yankees are still closer to fourth place than to a playoff spot despite winning 22 out of their last 33 games, it’s safe to say that they’re all crucial from here on out.