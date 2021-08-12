Cancel
Tonight is the Long-awaited “Field of Dreams” game between the White Sox and Yankees – Here are the details

By Founder of Charleston Daily
charlestondaily.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight is the night of the long-awaited Field of Dreams Game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees – Here is what you need to know:. The Field of Dreams Game between the Yankees and White Sox is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 12. It was originally set to be held in 2020 between the White Sox and the Cardinals, but due to a number of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, it was pushed back to 2021.

