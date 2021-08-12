Cancel
Palatka, FL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR ANNEXATION, FUTURE LAND USE MAP AMENDMENT AND REZONING

 5 days ago

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR ANNEXATION, FUTURE LAND USE MAP AMENDMENT AND REZONING. NOTICE is hereby given that the City Commission of the City of Palatka, Florida, will hear Ordinances 2021-27, 2021-28 and 2021-29 at its regular meeting on August 26, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Ordinances 2021-27 and 2021-29, at its regular meeting on September 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall, 201 N. 2nd ST., Palatka, FL., 32177. The meetings will also be streamed live on the City’s YouTube page https://tinyurl.com/y3e2tee4.

