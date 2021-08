Accenture, a global consulting company, revealed on Wednesday that it had been the victim of a cyberattack, the latest in a series of companies attacked in recent months. In a recently published article in The Hill, the business had been the victim of a ransomware assault by the LockBit cybercriminal gang, according to a news source; and the hackers would disclose encrypted Accenture data if the ransom was not paid by the end of the day Wednesday.