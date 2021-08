Music on Main is thrilled to gather in-person for music in the park at their Summer Pop-Up Concerts series. As the world starts to re-open, now is the chance for audiences to listen together once again to beautiful music. And why not connect in shared musical moments with your favourite Vancouver artists in Mount Pleasant Park? Join us for a variety of top-flight musicians and soul-stirring repertoire that invites you to simply listen. Bring a blanket or chair to Mount Pleasant Park and escape the hustle and bustle with some beautiful music.