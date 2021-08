Some really big Chinook, a few turning color already, lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report. Ryan Merkel sent the photo at the top Sunday evening and this:. Pete Merkel, my cousin, caught a new boat record for us today out of Winthrop Harbor. (Two photos of the fish are attached below)This king was 28 lbs and 42” long. Hit on a green/white flasher with an Aqua Howie’s fly behind a rigger. We were in 125 feet of water and the rigger was set 110 feet down. Fish took a massive initial run pulling 500+ feet of line off the reel. Great day on the water, we also got a 23 lbs king a just few minutes prior. Not a lot of bites but the two we got were awesome.