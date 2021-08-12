Vauk Lane may open as additional entrance to Whitecliff Park after bridge repair
Whitecliff Park is a staple in Crestwood and the main entrance, Whitecliff Bridge, is set to be replaced with a newer version after the city was awarded a grant last August. The project will require an emergency entrance at Vauk Lane to serve as the main entrance to the park, located at 9245 Whitecliff Lane, and the Board of Aldermen are considering leaving it open permanently after the work is done.callnewspapers.com
