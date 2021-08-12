Roku can refresh its interface without ruining it. Here's how
Every time I review one of Roku’s streaming devices, I wish the company did more to make movies and shows easier to find. Roku has always preferred an app-centric approach, in which mashing the Home button takes you to a big grid of app icons. Its rival streaming platforms, meanwhile, have followed a different path, adding new ways to discover movies and TV shows that don’t involve jumping into a dozen different apps.www.techhive.com
