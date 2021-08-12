Catholics set to resume Holy Days of Obligation

John the Baptist makes an interesting statement in Matthew 3:11, “I baptize you with water for repentance. But after me comes one who is more powerful than I, whose sandals I am not worthy to carry. He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire.” And after close examination of the scriptures, I have found that the work of God is often associated with fire. For example, in Exodus 3, God spoke to Moses through the burning bush. A bush that was on fire. In Kings 18, God answered the Prophet Elijah through fire. As a result, four hundred and fifty prophets of Baal were defeated on Mount Carmel. On the day of Pentecost when the Holy Spirit filled the whole house where they were sitting, tongues of fire rest on each of them. Today, I want to share a few thoughts on what being baptized with fire symbolizes to me.