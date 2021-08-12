Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Catholics set to resume Holy Days of Obligation

By Dan McCarty
chesterspirit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe obligation for Catholics to attend mass on Sunday and Holy Days of Obligation will be reinstated throughout Pennsylvania this Sunday, Aug. 15, the Solemnity of the Assumption. After a 17-month pardon as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Catholics believe it is time to fill the pews once again.

chesterspirit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholics#Catholic Bishop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Environmentbluemountaineagle.com

The Church of Jesus Christ Responds to Earthquake in Haiti

They organize an emergency committee and report that the missionaries are safe. They evaluate the impact and needs to provide aid.{/h4}. On the morning of Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the southern part of Haiti. Local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints assessed the situation of members, missionaries, Church buildings, and the community following the devastating earthquake that to date has claimed the lives of more than 300 people and a much greater number of injured.
ReligionLog Cabin Democrat

Holy spirit and fire

John the Baptist makes an interesting statement in Matthew 3:11, “I baptize you with water for repentance. But after me comes one who is more powerful than I, whose sandals I am not worthy to carry. He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire.” And after close examination of the scriptures, I have found that the work of God is often associated with fire. For example, in Exodus 3, God spoke to Moses through the burning bush. A bush that was on fire. In Kings 18, God answered the Prophet Elijah through fire. As a result, four hundred and fifty prophets of Baal were defeated on Mount Carmel. On the day of Pentecost when the Holy Spirit filled the whole house where they were sitting, tongues of fire rest on each of them. Today, I want to share a few thoughts on what being baptized with fire symbolizes to me.
Tarrant County, TXSouthlake Style

Holy Trinity Catholic School

Holy Trinity Catholic School’s mission is to nurture the gifts and talents of every student, forming life-long learners, influential leaders and joyful servants of Christ. Holy Trinity is fully invested in shaping every person on campus from pre-K through eighth grade. Every student is helped to achieve their personal best through a foundation rooted in academic excellence, community, service and the Catholic faith. Holy Trinity is committed to the long-term learning, development and well-being of your child — that’s what makes it different.
Religiontucson.com

Letter: The Holy Quran

National Book Lover’s Day is celebrated on August 9th of every year. Its main purpose is to encourage people to spend the day reading. The Holy Quran urges its readers to seek knowledge and to pray to God and ask that they be given an increase of knowledge. It is through knowledge, awareness, and connection with God that man can come to believe in His existence to such a degree of certainty as to be able to avoid the temptation to commit sin and do wrong to themselves and others.
Religionlafourchegazette.com

The History of the Roman Catholic Mass, Part IV

The 19th Ecumenical Council of Trent assembled in the city of Trent in Northern Italy for 25 sessions between 1545 and 1563. The Council issued key statements on the Church’s doctrinal teachings, scripture, sacred tradition, original sin, justification, salvation, the sacraments, the Mass, and the veneration of saints. The Council also reformed the inner life of the Church by addressing the abuses that had developed in it. In 1565, Pope Pius IV issued the Tridentine Creed, clarifications on Church doctrine. Pope Pius V issued the Roman Catechism in 1566 and revisions to the Breviary in 1568.
ReligionDesiring God

Team Preaching

For almost seven years now, our team of (both paid and lay) pastors has not only led as a team (a “plurality” of elders), but also taught as a team, which includes preaching as a team. If you ask a member, “Who’s the preacher?” they wouldn’t give you just one name. Some of us preach more than others, but the pulpit at Cities Church is manifestly not the work of one pastor, but the team of pastors.
Yolo County, CADavis Enterprise

Congregation Bet Haverim plans High Holy Days

Jews in Davis and the Yolo County area will join millions of others throughout the world to celebrate the beginning of the Hebrew year 5782 between Sept. 6 and 29. Known as the Days of Awe, the most solemn time of the Jewish calendar, the period highlights the High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah (New Year) and Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement).
Delta, OHCleveland Jewish News

Delta variant puts wrinkle into synagogues’ High Holy Days plans

Area synagogues are busy finalizing plans for High Holy Days services, but with the Delta variant becoming more prominent every day, they are waiting longer to release that information. Synagogues continue to explore in person, online and hybrid options. The Cleveland Jewish News intends to publish a directory of High...
Beckley, WVPosted by
The Register-Herald

8th Annual Day of Hope to resume full service

The full-service Beckley Day of Hope is returning on Aug. 14, Pastor John Jordan of Calvary Assemblies of God said on Saturday. Last year, Covid required volunteers to offer the 7th Annual Beckley Day of Hope — a day that the community comes together to serve families and individuals — as a drive-by event.
Public Healthaudacy.com

Religious exemptions could hinder COVID vaccine mandates

Religious freedom is one held close by many across the United States. But some health experts are expressing concern that faith-based objections to COVID-19 vaccines will undercut mandates that are being issued by an increasing number of workplaces, schools and local governments. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease...
Societylilith.org

The Holiness of the In-Between

My gender identity sits in the space between the curved line and the finite dot of a question mark. In this gap between things that are written and things that are known is where I live. I didn’t come out as a person who exists in the blank in-between space...
Worldbaptistpress.com

FIRST-PERSON: Afghan pastors ask for prayer

“Remember those who are in prison, as though in prison with them, and those who are mistreated, since you also are in the body.” (Hebrews 13:3) As Taliban forces have swallowed up Afghanistan and even now the capital city of Kabul, pastors in the country have been emailing and messaging me over the last few days, even hours, anxious for prayer.
Religionthejacksonpress.org

Trusting the Bible

Billy Graham, the renowned American evangelist, once described his struggle to accept the Bible as completely true. One night as he walked alone in the moonlight at a retreat center in the San Bernardino Mountains, he dropped to his knees and placed his Bible on a tree stump, able only to “stutter” a prayer: “Oh, God! There are many things in this book I do not understand.”
ReligionThe Independent

Baruch Spinoza: One of the noblest of the great philosophers

Baruch Spinoza (1632-77) has inspired much admiration and affection among philosophers and students of philosophy alike: Bertrand Russell said of him that he was “the noblest and most lovable of the great philosophers”. This did not, however – as Russell went on to note – preclude Spinoza from being reviled...
Religiondioceseaj.org

PA Catholic Bishops Prioritize Safety as Mass Obligation Resumes

Jesus commanded his followers to care for the sick and to bring physical and spiritual healing to everyone. In that spirit, the Catholic bishops of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania have issued this statement:. Caring for the health, safety and spiritual wellbeing of parishioners and their communities is a priority of...
Pennsylvania StateAllied News

Pa. Catholic bishops prioritize safety as Mass obligation resumes

The Catholic bishops of Pennsylvania have issued a statement asking the faithful to prioritize their own health and the health of their neighbors and faith communities when it comes to attending Mass and church activities in person. As previously announced, the bishops are reinstating the obligation to attend Mass in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy