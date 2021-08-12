I would like to pass on my gratitude to Mary Kaminski for all of her efforts in organizing the first annual Verna Mize Mini-Triathlon. A lot of thought, planning and communication goes into starting an event like this, and it was clearly a labor of love for Mary, who was everywhere at once making sure the event went smoothly, and educating everyone on the works of Verna Mize, the inspiration for the event. Kudos are also due to Mike Axford and all of the other race day volunteers, for putting on a great event.