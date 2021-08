When it comes to the preseason, you have to strike a balance between overreacting and not reacting at all. Especially when it comes to the first game, you might have a knee-jerk reaction to everything you see out there, because we haven't actually watched any real football in six months. It's a perfect opportunity for confirmation bias to take over -- the player you like played with the starters and played well, so obviously that means he's going to be a stud. You have to try to fight against that very natural reaction.